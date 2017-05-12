Motaung: The season has been disappointing

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung has come out saying that the 2016/17 season as been disappointing for the Sowetan giants.

Amakhosi currently occupy fifth position on the on the Premiership standings and will end the campaign without any silverware.

“The season has been disappointing. We have not achieved what we wanted to achieve,” said Motaung as quoted by the SowetanLive website.

“We need to have a proper review of everything.

“Once we've done the review, we'll see where things could have gone wrong and where we did not do what we should have done.”

Head coach Steve Komphela is in his second season at Naturena after being brought into replace Stuart Baxter.

The former Maritzburg United and Free State Stars mentor has not had a convincing two seasons as club’s and Motaung admits that “chopping and changing coaches” can hurt any team badly and he does not see the club going that route.

“Contractually he has another season with us. We cannot just decide overnight that he should go,” said Motaung.

“If we do that, then it means we are working against ourselves. If we had that in mind, then we should have started working towards that.

“Chopping and changing coaches can also hurt you badly.”

Meanwhile, the Glamour Boys have signed a new partnership deal with Medshield medical scheme that will run for the next three years.