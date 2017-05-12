NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Motaung: The season has been disappointing

2017-05-12 11:57
Kaizer Motaung (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung has come out saying that the 2016/17 season as been disappointing for the Sowetan giants.

Amakhosi currently occupy fifth position on the on the Premiership standings and will end the campaign without any silverware.

“The season has been disappointing. We have not achieved what we wanted to achieve,” said Motaung as quoted by the SowetanLive website.

“We need to have a proper review of everything.

“Once we've done the review, we'll see where things could have gone wrong and where we did not do what we should have done.”

Head coach Steve Komphela is in his second season at Naturena after being brought into replace Stuart Baxter.

The former Maritzburg United and Free State Stars mentor has not had a convincing two seasons as club’s and Motaung admits that “chopping and changing coaches” can hurt any team badly and he does not see the club going that route.

“Contractually he has another season with us. We cannot just decide overnight that he should go,” said Motaung.

“If we do that, then it means we are working against ourselves. If we had that in mind, then we should have started working towards that.

“Chopping and changing coaches can also hurt you badly.”

Meanwhile, the Glamour Boys have signed a new partnership deal with Medshield medical scheme that will run for the next three years.

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  kaizer motaung  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mourinho: Europa League win would be 'perfect' ending

24 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA politics, not just cash, makes players leave - Habana As it happened: Blues 50-32 Cheetahs LIVE: Brumbies 3-0 Lions Jean de Villiers shares thoughts on Bok flyhalf poser Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Fixtures
Friday, 12 May 2017
Highlands Park v Chippa United, Makhulong Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 13 May 2017
Golden Arrows v Baroka FC, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Kaizer Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium 18:00
Ajax Cape Town v Bloemfontein Celtic, Athlone Stadium 20:15
Wednesday, 17 May 2017
Cape Town City FC v Golden Arrows, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Wits v Polokwane City, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Free State Stars, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v SuperSport United, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Baroka FC v Highlands Park, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Kaizer Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips the high-flying Lions to LOSE to the Brumbies!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 