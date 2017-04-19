NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

SuperSport out for revenge in Tshwane derby

2017-04-19 09:48
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - SuperSport United will target revenge against Mamelodi Sundowns when the teams meet in an Absa Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium

SuperSport suffered a second successive league loss when they were beaten 5-0 at Sundowns on April 13.

The Tshwane side has claimed 21 points from 10 home matches this season.

Matsatsantsa are placed fifth on the Absa Premiership log with 37 points from 22 matches.

Sundowns claimed a second successive league win when they beat Free State Stars 1-0 away on April 16.

The Tshwane side has claimed 17 points from 10 away matches this season.

The Brazilians are placed fourth on the Absa Premiership log with 41 points from 21 matches.

In head-to-head stats, Sundowns and SuperSport have met in 51 league matches since 1990.

The Brazilians have claimed 26 wins compared to 14 for Matsatsantsa, while 11 matches have been drawn.

SuperSport have won five of their 25 home league matches against Sundowns, suffering 14 defeats in the process.

When the teams met just last week, the Brazilians claimed a massive 5-0 home win at Loftus Versfeld.

‘Downs have won the last six successive league matches against United by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Kick off is at 19:30 on Wednesday evening.

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  supersport united  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Leading Champions League scorers all-time

2017-04-19 09:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks: Time for full Whiteley package? Hamilton asked to delete video by F1's new owners Div: Bosch a once-in-a-generation player Bok prop off to France Stormers prepare for 'best pack in Super Rugby'
Boks: Time for full Whiteley package? Div: Bosch a once-in-a-generation player Tuks down Maties to win Varsity Cup Bafana job: Baxter in or out? Steyn may turn out for SA 'A' in England

Fixtures
19 April 2017
Cape Town City FC v Wits, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Platinum Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
25 April 2017
Wits v SuperSport United, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Highlands Park, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Ajax Cape Town, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Maritzburg United, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
26 April 2017
Platinum Stars v Free State Stars, Moruleng Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Baroka FC, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

How did Mark Keohane's Stormers v Lions pick pan out?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 