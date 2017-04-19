SuperSport out for revenge in Tshwane derby

Cape Town - SuperSport United will target revenge against Mamelodi Sundowns when the teams meet in an Absa Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium

SuperSport suffered a second successive league loss when they were beaten 5-0 at Sundowns on April 13.

The Tshwane side has claimed 21 points from 10 home matches this season.

Matsatsantsa are placed fifth on the Absa Premiership log with 37 points from 22 matches.

Sundowns claimed a second successive league win when they beat Free State Stars 1-0 away on April 16.

The Tshwane side has claimed 17 points from 10 away matches this season.

The Brazilians are placed fourth on the Absa Premiership log with 41 points from 21 matches.

In head-to-head stats, Sundowns and SuperSport have met in 51 league matches since 1990.

The Brazilians have claimed 26 wins compared to 14 for Matsatsantsa, while 11 matches have been drawn.

SuperSport have won five of their 25 home league matches against Sundowns, suffering 14 defeats in the process.

When the teams met just last week, the Brazilians claimed a massive 5-0 home win at Loftus Versfeld.

‘Downs have won the last six successive league matches against United by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Kick off is at 19:30 on Wednesday evening.