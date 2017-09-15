NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
SuperSport keep clean sheet in CAF quarter-final

2017-09-15 21:48
Thuso Phala (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - SuperSport United and Zesco United played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

The Zambian side were unlucky not to have taken the lead after 10 minutes when John Ching'andu reacted quickly in the box to stab the ball in from close range - only to see the off-side flag go up in what replays suggested was the wrong call.

SuperSport were to suffer the same fate just four minutes later when Jeremy Brockie picked out Bradley Grobler, who fired home from inside the box, but on this occasion a seemingly incorrect call for a hand-ball meant the goal did not stand.

With both sides struggling to find penetration and purpose up front, there were no further chances in a lacklustre opening half.

Zesco had a great chance to score just a minute into the second-half, but from right in front of goal, Mayben Kalengo blasted the ball into the stands.

At the other end, Reneilwe Letsholonyane was close to netting for the hosts when he fizzed a volley inches wide.

Zesco nearly scored 20 minutes from time when left-back David Owino fired a corner kick into the woodwork.

It was the visitors who probably looked marginally more of a threat and it took an excellent save from Ronwen Williams in the 80th minute to keep out a free kick from Misheck Chaila.

In the end both teams seemed fairly happy to play out for the draw, leaving the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg encounter, which takes place next week Saturday at Ndola's Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

