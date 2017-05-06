SuperSport edge Polokwane in thriller

Polokwane - Thuso Phala scored the decisive goal
as SuperSport United defeated Polokwane City 3-2 in an Absa Premiership match
on Saturday evening.
The result at the old Peter Mokaba
Stadium sees Matsatsantsa close to within a point of fourth-placed Kaizer
Chiefs (who are in action in Saturday’s final match), while Rise and Shine
could be leapfrogged in sixth place by Maritzburg United on Sunday.
SuperSport got off to a flying
start as they claimed the lead inside the opening 60 seconds with youngster Teboho
Mokoena providing a cross from the right flank with Morgan Gould powering home a
classic header to make it 1-0.
Both sides look dangerous from set
pieces and it was no surprise to see Polokwane’s equaliser arrive from a
dead-ball situation in the 29th minute. Rise and Shine played
the ball short for Simphiwe Hlongwane, whose cross from the left was headed
home by defender Tshepo Tema to make it 1-1.
The Limpopo side should have claimed
the lead in the dying minutes of the first half, when a pin-point pass from
Jabu Maluleke put Rodney Ramagalela in on goal, but Ronwen Williams did just
enough to thwart the striker by diving at his feet.
United reclaimed the ascendancy
through a superb goal from Jeremy Brockie a couple of minutes before the hour
mark. The New Zealander got on the end of a lofted diagonal from Dean Furman
and struck a perfectly sliced volley off his laces, with the ball finding the
top corner to make it 2-1.
However, just five minutes later,
Maluleke won the ball in midfield, powered forward and teed up youngster
Vusimuzi Mngomezulu, who fired a low shot past Willams to make it 2-2.
The match’s fifth goal arrived in
the 77th minute, with Thabo Mnyamane and Reneilwe Letsholonyane
combining to set up Thuso Phala, who scored from a tight angle past George
Chigova to make it 3-2 to United.
Two minutes later City almost
equalised for a third time when Salulani Phiri chipped a cross into the box
which was headed goalward by Edgar Manaka, but Williams come up with a fine
save even as he fell backwards.
On 84 minutes United looked to seal
the three points with another goal as Brockie flicked on a cross from Phala -
the ball had the beating of Chigova, but rebounded to safety off the woodwork.