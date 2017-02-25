SuperSport claim top-spot with Highlands win

Cape Town - SuperSport moved to the top of the Premiership standings with a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday evening.

SuperSport started the brighter of the two sides with Thabo Mnyamane first to try his luck from range with a shot that was easily collected by Kapini.

Franklin Cale then blasted wide of the target at the hosts looked to attack down the left-hand side.

A quick free-kick in an advanced position from Highlands almost caught the SuperSport defence napping but goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse was out quickly to clear the danger.

Morgan Gould then did well to head clear a long ball over the top while Pieterse had an easy save to make as Siyabonga Nhlapo headed the resultant corner, down into the ground at the back post.

Charlton Mashumba hit a first time shot, from a good low cut-back from the right well over the target when Surprise Moriri was better placed behind him to connect to the delivery.

SuperSport though were ahead when Furman robbed Kgomotso Koena in the middle of the park before driving forward and powering his shot into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Highlands Park responded with two half-chances that flew off target as Clayton Daniels did well to slide in and clear a Cale cross from the left after a good team move forward.

Mashumba shot wide as Reneilwe Letsholonyane saw his shot from the edge of the box easily saved for the last piece of action of the first half.

Kapini did well to push a Mandla Masango shot wide from inside the box midway through the second period after the player was neatly fed by Jeremy Brockie.

Brockie then saw his good low shot from left saved by keeper as Koena fired a powerful drive just wide of Pieterse's left-hand post with 68 minutes on the clock.

Masango rounded the keeper on 84 minutes, but with Brockie waiting for a simple tap-in, his teammate decided to go for glory and only succeeded in hitting the side-netting.

Both sides looked to create in the dying minutes, but it was SuperSport, who took control to claim a deserved three points, and jump from fourth place to first on the Premiership table.