NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

SuperSport claim top-spot with Highlands win

2017-02-25 22:22
Dean Furman (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - SuperSport moved to the top of the Premiership standings with a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday evening.

SuperSport started the brighter of the two sides with Thabo Mnyamane first to try his luck from range with a shot that was easily collected by Kapini.

Franklin Cale then blasted wide of the target at the hosts looked to attack down the left-hand side.

A quick free-kick in an advanced position from Highlands almost caught the SuperSport defence napping but goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse was out quickly to clear the danger.

Morgan Gould then did well to head clear a long ball over the top while Pieterse had an easy save to make as Siyabonga Nhlapo headed the resultant corner, down into the ground at the back post.

Charlton Mashumba hit a first time shot, from a good low cut-back from the right well over the target when Surprise Moriri was better placed behind him to connect to the delivery.

SuperSport though were ahead when Furman robbed Kgomotso Koena in the middle of the park before driving forward and powering his shot into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Highlands Park responded with two half-chances that flew off target as Clayton Daniels did well to slide in and clear a Cale cross from the left after a good team move forward.

Mashumba shot wide as Reneilwe Letsholonyane saw his shot from the edge of the box easily saved for the last piece of action of the first half.

Kapini did well to push a Mandla Masango shot wide from inside the box midway through the second period after the player was neatly fed by Jeremy Brockie.

Brockie then saw his good low shot from left saved by keeper as Koena fired a powerful drive just wide of Pieterse's left-hand post with 68 minutes on the clock.

Masango rounded the keeper on 84 minutes, but with Brockie waiting for a simple tap-in, his teammate decided to go for glory and only succeeded in hitting the side-netting.

Both sides looked to create in the dying minutes, but it was SuperSport, who took control to claim a deserved three points, and jump from fourth place to first on the Premiership table.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Zarate injury overshadows Watford stalemate

2017-02-25 22:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 37-24 Bulls As it happened: Cheetahs 25-28 Lions Proteas power to easy victory in 3rd ODI Ex-All Black, O'Connor held in Paris over cocaine AB de Villiers tops 9 000 ODI runs
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
26 February 2017
Maritzburg United v Free State Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:30
Baroka FC v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
28 February 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
03 March 2017
Cape Town City FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium 20:00
Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium 20:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 