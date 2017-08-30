NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
SuperSport CEO: We expect Brockie to be professional

2017-08-30 15:28
Jeremy Brockie (Gallo)
Cape Town - SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthhews has insisted that wantaway striker Jeremy Brockie won't be allowed to sulk his way out of the club.

The free scoring New Zealander is wanted at Chloorkop by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, and last week submitted a transfer request asking to be allowed to join the club's Pretoria rivals.

But, Matthews has shot back, saying that football needed to make a stand and not be held hostage by players who want out of their contracts, referencing the likes of Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebogang Manyama, and Khama Billiat who all want to leave their respective clubs.

"What culture are we encouraging, and is being inflated in the media, when Rivaldo Coetzee is allowed to go awol, Lebogang Manyama is allowed to try to sulk his way out of Cape Town City, and Khama Billiat at Sundowns, and I'm dealing with this with Brockie?

"It's not on. Guys are in contracts, it's not a suggestion of guideline. If clubs don't honour them, we're hauled before the courts and made to pay with damages," said the Matsatsantsa boss.

After appearing distracted in their game against Kaizer Chiefs - which they won 2-1 - Brockie began last weekend's MTN8 semi-final encounter against Maritzburg United on the bench, and Matthews said it was up to the Kiwi to earn more game time by being professional. 

"Not every player can expect to be sold whenever he wants to be sold. We're standing by our commitments, and we expect him to do likewise," said Matthews.

"The thing is the longer he's on the sidelines it's going to hurt him as well us. So he's got to decide what kind of professional he is now.

"There’s nothing to manage. He’s a professional player under contract earning millions of rands, and we expect him to do his job to the best of his ability." 

Meanwhile the PSL have confirmed that the South African top flight football domestic transfer window will close in just over 24 hours.

The window will close on Thursday, August 31 at 24h00.



