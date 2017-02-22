SuperSport breeze past shell-shocked Maritzburg

Cape Town - A stunning second-half display from SuperSport United saw them earn a 4-1 win over Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Tshwane outfit were on the attack from the kick-off and had two early chances, but both were headed wide by defender Clayton Daniels.

Instead it was the Team of Choice who snatched a surprise opening goal, Kurt Lentjies blazing a powerful drive into the top corner from just outside the box after some careless defending from Matsatsantsa.

From that point on, nearly all the pressure came from SuperSport as they pushed and probed, and put several searching balls into the Maritzburg box. But the likes of Jeremy Brockie and Thabo Mnyamane found themselves frustrated as no clear cut chances opened up.

The best opportunity fell to Kingston Nkhatha 10 minutes before half-time, but the Zimbabwean flashed his shot wide from just eight yards out with the goal at his mercy.

The complexion of the match was to change dramatically within eight minutes of the second half.

The home team were back on level terms in the 51st minute when Nkhatha and Reneilwe Letsholonyane combined to play in Mandla Masango to stab home from close range, his first goal since joining the club.

And he had his second goal within seconds of the restart, ghosting in at the far post to side-foot home with his left foot after a swift counter on the opposite side of the field had opened the space up.

Things got even worse for Roger De Sa's men when Nkhatha pounced in the box to pick out the bottom corner of the net with an overhead-kick on 58 minutes before Brockie swept home a cross from Mnyamane to make it 4-1.

From there on SuperSport were able to stroll through for the three points. The victory takes them into third spot on the table, two points behind pace-setters Bidvest Wits, after they beat Baroka FC.



