SuperSport and Chippa share the spoils

Cape Town - SuperSport United and Chippa United shared the spoils in Tuesday's hard fought Premiership clash, with both sides ultimately happy to take a point from the encounter.

SuperSport started the stronger of the two sides and it would create pressure which led to some half chances. Kingston Nkhatha had an effort on goal in the 11th minute which failed to test Daniel Akpeyi in goal.

Moments later Sipho Mbule won a corner which Morgan Gould headed wide from Sifiso Myeni's corner. Yet, in the 28th minute they took the lead after Gould sent in a good cross which Siyabonga Nhlapo converted expertly into the bottom corner.

There were few clear cut openings though Chippa did find a way back just before the break as Kurt Lentjies' cross broke to Moeketsi Sekola at the far post and he fired home in the 45th minute.

After the interval, there were very few chances as both teams appeared to cancel each other out with perhaps the most notable incident being Myeni taken off on a stretcher. There was little more to come as it ended 1-1 and the shares were spoiled at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.