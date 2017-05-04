Sundowns, Wits win PSL Q-innovation quarters

Cape Town - Two teams at the top of the Absa Premiership table have been named winners of PSL's Q-innovation quarter one and quarter two respectively.

The two fervent rivals, Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns, will receive their respective accolades during the half-time breaks of their matches on Thursday evening.

Wits, who will be crowned 'Quarter One' winner, will be playing Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Stadium at 19:30.

Reigning PSL champions, Sundowns will be up against Platinum Starts at Loftus Versveld at 18:00 - as the title race intensifies.

Wits won the Quarter One following their impressive run, which saw them gain 20 points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, Sundowns won 'Quarter Two' having won five out of their seven matches - accumulating 17 points in total.

Ajax Cape Town followed on in second place with 15 points, while SuperSport and Maritzburg United came third and fourth with 13 and 12 points respectively.