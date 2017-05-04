NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Sundowns, Wits win PSL Q-innovation quarters

2017-05-04 17:48
Gavin Hunt (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Sisa Canca - Sport24

Cape Town -  Two teams at the top of the Absa Premiership table have been named winners of PSL's Q-innovation quarter one and quarter two respectively. 

The two fervent rivals, Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns, will receive their respective accolades during the half-time breaks of their matches on Thursday evening. 

Wits, who will be crowned 'Quarter One' winner, will be playing Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Stadium at 19:30. 

Reigning PSL champions, Sundowns will be up against Platinum Starts at Loftus Versveld at 18:00 - as the title race intensifies. 

Wits won the Quarter One following their impressive run, which saw them gain 20 points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, Sundowns won 'Quarter Two' having won five out of their seven matches - accumulating 17 points in total. 

Ajax Cape Town followed on in second place with 15 points, while SuperSport and Maritzburg United came third and fourth with 13 and 12 points respectively.  

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  wits  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Calvert-Lewin delighted to sign new Everton deal

2017-05-04 17:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett: PE needs a Super Rugby franchise Super Rugby: Weekend teams SA Rugby willing to defend its 'quota stance' Sharks won't see Bosch for a while Heart scare for Wayne Parnell
Bok flyhalf v France? It has to be Jantjies Ngoepe’s MLB debut couldn’t be scripted any better Lions star escapes armed robbery tragedy CSA announces 'top-up' contract players Kings: We can achieve more with time

Fixtures
Thursday, 04 May 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Platinum Stars, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Friday, 05 May 2017
Cape Town City FC v Free State Stars, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 06 May 2017
Chippa United v Ajax Cape Town, Buffalo City Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v SuperSport United, Peter Mokaba Stadium 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows, FNB Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 