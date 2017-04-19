Sundowns score late to sink SuperSport

Pretoria - An improved SuperSport United failed
to stop Mamelodi Sundowns as they lost the second Absa Premiership Tshwane
derby 1-0 on Wednesday night at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
A late second half header by Hlompho
Kekana ensured the visitors bagged their second win over United in less than a
week.
However, the loss for Stuart Baxter's
charges sees them occupying the fourth spot with 37 points from 23 matches.
The second derby started on a low with
the opening 10 minutes failing to produce clear cut chances as both sides
fought for dominance.
However, the first 20 minutes saw the
visitors exchanging good passes, yet they failed to beat Clayton Daniels and
his fellow defenders.
Two minutes later, Kekana tried his
trademark long range effort from a set piece, but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams
was alert to fist the ball over the cross bar.
Despite both sides dishing out good
passes in the middle of the the park, there were no chances after the 30th
minute as Tebogo Langerman and Teboho Mokoena's long range efforts went wide.
With five minutes to go in the
first half, Daniels showed a piece of skill with a brilliant turn in the box,
but was denied by keeper Denis Onyango at the near post.
The Tshwane derby produced no goals in
the opening 45 minutes, but Amatsantsa A Pitori were better in the heart of the
park as Reneliwe Letsholonyane saw his well struck shot swallowed by Onyango 10
minutes into the second stanza.
Pitso Mosimane's men came close to
bagging their lead in the 71st minute with skipper Kekana allowed space on
the edge of the box, yet his shot missed the right post.
In the last 10 minutes, Stuart
Baxter's men showed massive improvement at the back as they stopped all the
attacks launched by their visitors.
However, Kekana produced a brilliant header
in the 83rd minute from a well taken set piece by Teko Modise to beat Williams
on his right corner, 1-0 to Sundowns.
United pushed forward in an aim to
avoid a second defeat in a week, yet they could not unlock their visitors
defence as they lost the tie.
In the wake of their third successive
league win, the league champions sit at number three with 44 points from 22
matches.