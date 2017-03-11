NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sundowns edge Kampala

2017-03-11 07:03
Ricardo Nascimento (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns came out on top over Ugandan side, KCCA, in Friday's CAF Champions League first round tie with a 2-1 scoreline at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Goals from Bangaly Soumahoro and Ricardo Nascimento saw Mamelodi Sundowns claim a 2-1 win over Ugandan side, KCCA, in the first leg of their CAF Champions League first leg encounter.

The hosts broke the deadlock inside the opening two minutes, as Soumahoro Bangaly headed home Tebogo Langerman's cross in the early going.

Sundowns then got a penalty in the fifth minute when Thapelo Morena was brought down in the box after a good run, and Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento stepped up and put home the spot-kick.

After a slow start to the game, KCCA manage to settle after half an hour and saw a lot of possession, but they struggled to create clear chances.

Sundowns struggled to get the ball off the visitors for the rest of the first period, while they gave up possession easily when on the ball.

KCCA pulled a strike back in the 69th minute when a slip from defender Tebogo Langerman allowed Geofrey Serunkuuma to finish into the bottom corner for an away goal that could be crucial.

Sundowns threw numbers forward in the final stages for a third goal to seal the deal, but KCCA's defence were firm as the score remained 2-1 at full time.

PSG fan kills friend over mockery

2017-03-10 22:08

