PSL

Sundowns duo make the cut for top CAF award

2016-12-23 10:13
Khama Billiat (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns duo Khama Billiat and Denis Onyango have made the final cut for the African Player of the Year Based in Africa award for 2016.

The Brazilians have enjoyed a successful 2016 and capped it off with a victory last night against Baroka FC in a Premiership fixture.

Hlompho Kekana scored the only goal of the game to see the Brazilians to a 1-0 victory after returning from playing in the Club World Cup in Japan.

The 2015/16 PSL Champions went on to claim victory in the CAF Champions League after being reinstated into the premier African tournament.

Billiat and Onyango played a pivotal role in guiding the Pretoria side to both silverware triumphs.

The winners are set to be announced on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in Abuja, Nigeria.

African Player of the Year - Based in Africa:

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 