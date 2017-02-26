Sundowns cruise to MDC title

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns managed to claim the MultiChoice Diski Challenge title with a stunning 4-1 thrashing of Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.

After twice coming close in recent season, the Brazilians finally managed to go one better and claim the trophy after a long and hard-fought season.

Going into the match with a one-point lead over Bloemfontein Celtic, they needed to win the game to ensure that they would claim the title.

They began the match well and grabbed the lead just 11 minutes in through a powerful header from captain Motjeka Madisha.

Samuel Julies then almost double the lead in spectacular fashion as he flashed an acrobatic volley narrowly over the crossbar.

They would find a second on the stroke of half-time as Keletso Makgalwa noticed the Citizens goalkeeper out of position and stroked the ball into the far corner to make it 2-0.

After the break it was more of the same and Julies finally managed to get his name onto the score sheet.

He timed his run into the box to perfection to get a foot on a dangerous cross and steer the ball into the back of the net, before Eric Ntlaba all but secured the win when he added a fourth.

There was a consolation goal for Cape Town City as Shaquille Abrahams hit a wicked low drive to pull a goal back for his side, but it made little difference to the result in the end as Sundowns were crowned MultiChoice Diski Challenge champions.