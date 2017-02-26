Sundowns cruise to MDC title

Cape Town - Mamelodi
Sundowns managed to claim the MultiChoice Diski Challenge title with a
stunning 4-1 thrashing of Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.
After twice coming close in recent season, the Brazilians finally
managed to go one better and claim the trophy after a long and
hard-fought season.
Going into the match with a one-point lead over Bloemfontein Celtic,
they needed to win the game to ensure that they would claim the title.
They began the match well and grabbed the lead just 11 minutes in
through a powerful header from captain Motjeka Madisha.
Samuel Julies
then almost double the lead in spectacular fashion as he flashed an
acrobatic volley narrowly over the crossbar.
They would find a second on the stroke of half-time as Keletso
Makgalwa noticed the Citizens goalkeeper out of position and stroked the
ball into the far corner to make it 2-0.
After the break it was more of the same and Julies finally managed to
get his name onto the score sheet.
He timed his run into the box to
perfection to get a foot on a dangerous cross and steer the ball into
the back of the net, before Eric Ntlaba all but secured the win when he
added a fourth.
There was a consolation goal for Cape Town City as Shaquille Abrahams
hit a wicked low drive to pull a goal back for his side, but it made
little difference to the result in the end as Sundowns were crowned
MultiChoice Diski Challenge champions.