NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Sundowns cruise to MDC title

2017-02-26 14:42
Mamelodi Sundowns (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns managed to claim the MultiChoice Diski Challenge title with a stunning 4-1 thrashing of Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.

After twice coming close in recent season, the Brazilians finally managed to go one better and claim the trophy after a long and hard-fought season.

Going into the match with a one-point lead over Bloemfontein Celtic, they needed to win the game to ensure that they would claim the title.

They began the match well and grabbed the lead just 11 minutes in through a powerful header from captain Motjeka Madisha.

Samuel Julies then almost double the lead in spectacular fashion as he flashed an acrobatic volley narrowly over the crossbar.

They would find a second on the stroke of half-time as Keletso Makgalwa noticed the Citizens goalkeeper out of position and stroked the ball into the far corner to make it 2-0.

After the break it was more of the same and Julies finally managed to get his name onto the score sheet.

He timed his run into the box to perfection to get a foot on a dangerous cross and steer the ball into the back of the net, before Eric Ntlaba all but secured the win when he added a fourth.

There was a consolation goal for Cape Town City as Shaquille Abrahams hit a wicked low drive to pull a goal back for his side, but it made little difference to the result in the end as Sundowns were crowned MultiChoice Diski Challenge champions.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vardy denies rift with axed Ranieri

2017-02-26 10:57

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 37-24 Bulls Ex-All Black, O'Connor held in Paris over cocaine As it happened: Cheetahs 25-28 Lions Stormers take Bulls into deep water Stormers claim Newlands try-fest
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
26 February 2017
Maritzburg United v Free State Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:30
Baroka FC v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
28 February 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
03 March 2017
Cape Town City FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium 20:00
Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium 20:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 