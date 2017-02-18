NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Sundowns crowned CAF Super Cup Champs

2017-02-18 21:00
Anthony Laffor (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns have won the CAF Super Cup at the first attempt Saturday by defeating TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Pretoria.

As it happened: Mamelodi Sundowns v TP Mazembe

African champions Sundowns are known as the 'Brazilians' and the only goal came from Brazilian centre-back Ricardo Nascimento, who converted an 83rd-minute penalty.

The award of the spot-kick by the Egyptian referee was hotly disputed with Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana appearing to fall over Issama Mpeko.

Nascimento displayed coolness to tuck a low shot into the left corner of the net while goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo dived in the opposite direction.

Scoring was a relief for Nascimento as his blunder almost gifted Mazembe an early lead in the annual match between the Champions League and Confederation Cup winners.

The Brazilian did not cut off a pass, allowing Ben Malango to race through with only Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango to beat.

But the Congolese hit the woodwork and when he connected with the rebound, struck the post again.

It was the closest Confederation Cup holders Mazembe came to scoring in a match that Sundowns gradually took control of and wasted several second-half chances.

Liberian Anthony Laffor was the chief culprit, twice missing excellent opportunities to break the deadlock, and Ivorian Gbohouo made several fine saves.

The result maintained a Super Cup tradition of victories by the Champions League winners, who have enjoyed home advantage in all but three of the 25 matches.

Al Ahly of Egypt have won the annual match a record six times followed by Zamalek of Egypt and Mazembe with three successes each.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

As it happened: Mamelodi Sundowns v TP Mazembe

2017-02-18 21:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Family open up over Joost's final moments 'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics As it happened: Mamelodi Sundowns v TP Mazembe Stormers reveal squad for Super Rugby season Will Tiger pass Nicklaus? No, says Player
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
19 February 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Chippa United, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
21 February 2017
Platinum Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
22 February 2017
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 