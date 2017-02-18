Sundowns crowned CAF Super Cup Champs

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns have won the CAF Super Cup at the first attempt Saturday by defeating TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Pretoria.

African champions Sundowns are known as the 'Brazilians' and the only goal came from Brazilian centre-back Ricardo Nascimento, who converted an 83rd-minute penalty.

The award of the spot-kick by the Egyptian referee was hotly disputed with Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana appearing to fall over Issama Mpeko.

Nascimento displayed coolness to tuck a low shot into the left corner of the net while goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo dived in the opposite direction.

Scoring was a relief for Nascimento as his blunder almost gifted Mazembe an early lead in the annual match between the Champions League and Confederation Cup winners.

The Brazilian did not cut off a pass, allowing Ben Malango to race through with only Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango to beat.

But the Congolese hit the woodwork and when he connected with the rebound, struck the post again.

It was the closest Confederation Cup holders Mazembe came to scoring in a match that Sundowns gradually took control of and wasted several second-half chances.

Liberian Anthony Laffor was the chief culprit, twice missing excellent opportunities to break the deadlock, and Ivorian Gbohouo made several fine saves.

The result maintained a Super Cup tradition of victories by the Champions League winners, who have enjoyed home advantage in all but three of the 25 matches.

Al Ahly of Egypt have won the annual match a record six times followed by Zamalek of Egypt and Mazembe with three successes each.