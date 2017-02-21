NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Sundowns claim hard-fought win over Dikwena

2017-02-21 22:11
Anthony Laffor (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns extended their unbeaten run in the Premiership to six matches as they beat Platinum Stars 2-1 in the pouring rain at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Tuesday.

Sundowns adapted quickly to the wet conditions under foot and created their first chance after just six minutes when Tau beat his marker on the left to surge into the box and force Mbongeni Mzimela to save at his feet.

Bangaly Soumahoro was then presented with an opportunity two minutes later as he connected with Billiat's free-kick on the left to head wide at the back post.

The visitors made the breakthrough soon afterwards, with Fares Hachi played in on the left by Billiat and sending in a pin-point cutback for Zwane to score from eight yards out on 11 minutes.

Hlompho Kekana went close to extending Downs' lead just two minutes later as he lashed a shot inches wide of the left post from 20 yards out after being teed up by Billiat.

Tau almost capped off a swift counter when Kekana won the ball back in the opposition half on the quarter-hour mark and Anthony Laffor sent the winger through on goal, but his clipped effort brushed the outside of the right post.

Laffor should have made it 2-0 on 21 minutes after Tau's brilliant pass from the left found him in the six-yard box, but the ball struck him on the thigh and was gathered on the line by Mzimela.

Gerald Phiri came to Stars' rescue in the 27th minute with a sliding block at the near post to deny Billiat, who had been played in on goal on the left by Laffor.

The defending champions continued to pour forward and Hachi's accurate cross from the left saw Anele Ngcongca head the ball back across goal and past the left post on 34 minutes, before Tau fired over from outside of the area on the right moments later after cutting inside.

It wasn't all Sundowns, though, as Dikwena did show plenty of attacking intent, but their final ball was lacking. Bongi Ntuli managed to threaten on 38 minutes, through, creating space for a shot with good control and switching onto his left foot before firing over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Masandawana looked for something from the training ground three minutes before half-time when Billiat found Kekana lurking just ouside the area with a corner, but the midfielder's strike was comfortable for Mzimela. 

Cavin Johnson's men made a fast start to the second half as Robert N'gambi fired over the bar with a rushed shot, and they were back in the contest four minutes in when Mlilo got to Vuyo Mere's free-kick ahead of Denis Onyango to head home from six yards out.

They were buoyed by the equaliser and Ryan De Jongh tried his luck from distance in the 53rd minute, but his shot sailed well over the target. The hosts continued to put pressure on Downs' defence and nearly capitalised on a sloppy ball out when Sehlolo Nale hit the side-netting from a tight angle on the right after his cross rebounded back to him.

The Brazilians' first real chance of note after the break saw Tau time his jump well from Thapelo Morena's right-wing cross to steer his header just over the bar in the 70th minute, but Dikwena were asking questions again at the other end soon afterwards as Gift Links forced Onyango to parry his firm shot over from the left.

However, Sundowns restored their lead six minutes from with from a slick passing move as Billiat collected the ball 25 yards out and played a one-two with Tau before firing into the bottom-left corner from inside the box.

Billiat was denied his brace by a fine save from Mzimela in stoppage time after being played in by Tau as Downs hit Stars on the counter following a corner at the other end.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rooney still not fit to play - Mourinho

2017-02-21 21:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Rabada fetches R9.8m in IPL auction Tahir snubbed in 2017 IPL auction Stormers ditch Super Rugby co-captaincy Land Rover dumps Carter over drunk-driving case
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
22 February 2017
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
24 February 2017
Chippa United v Golden Arrows, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 20:00
25 February 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Platinum Stars, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City, Orlando Stadium 15:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Wits, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Ajax Cape Town v Kaizer Chiefs, Athlone Stadium 20:15
Highlands Park v SuperSport United, Makhulong Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 