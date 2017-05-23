NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Sundowns braced for tough battle - Mabunda

2017-05-23 09:56
Tiyani Mabunda (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder Tiyani Mabunda says the club are prepared for a very tough encounter against a 'wounded' AS Vita Club in their crucial CAF Champions League Group C clash in Kinshasa on Wednesday. 

The Brazilians lock horns with the Democratic Republic of Congo's Black Dolphins in what can be dubbed a grudge encounter at Stade des Martyrs.

Kick-off is at 16:30. 

The Tshwane giants were eliminated by AS Vita in last year's Champions League's group stages after a 2-2 aggregate draw, before dropping down to Confederation Cup.

They were then promoted back into Africa's big club tournament following AS Vita's disqualification for fielding an ineligible player, and went on to win the title by beating Zamalek in the finals in October last year.

Mabunda exclusively told Vodacom Soccer: "AS Vita is a competitive team with a lot of quality in their squad, we know them as we played them in last year's group stages of the Champions League.

And the fact that they had eliminated us from the tournament before being disqualified for fielding a defaulter, surely is what will make the upcoming game very interesting.

"There is no doubt that they have a point to prove against us, and we are well aware of that, going to this game. And we also don't read much into their 3-1 defeat by Esperance, because they will be having a home ground advantage against us, and they will rise to the occasion.

"But we are braced for the battle, and ready to go all out for that important away victory."

Downs began their 2017 Champions League campaign with a 3-2 aggregate 3-2 victory over Kampala Capital City Authority before a 0-0 draw with Saint George S.C.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Clichy confirms he won't be at City next season

20 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CEO’s son to become next Bulls head coach? CONFIRMED: Boks to face All Blacks in Cape Town Mallett offers Etzebeth ‘anger’ advice 5 Bok squad posers for under-pressure Coetzee Bulls: More bloodshed around corner?
CONFIRMED: Boks to face All Blacks in Cape Town 2 Blitzboks crack nod for 2016/17 Dream Team Amla, Du Plessis see off Northamptonshire Franco out if Cheetahs lose Super Rugby status Mourinho snubs media after United stroll

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 May 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Baroka FC, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Wits, FNB Stadium 15:00
Free State Stars v Chippa United, Goble Park 15:00
Maritzburg United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 