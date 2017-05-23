Sundowns braced for tough battle - Mabunda

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder Tiyani Mabunda says the club are prepared for a very tough encounter against a 'wounded' AS Vita Club in their crucial CAF Champions League Group C clash in Kinshasa on Wednesday.

The Brazilians lock horns with the Democratic Republic of Congo's Black Dolphins in what can be dubbed a grudge encounter at Stade des Martyrs.

Kick-off is at 16:30.

The Tshwane giants were eliminated by AS Vita in last year's Champions League's group stages after a 2-2 aggregate draw, before dropping down to Confederation Cup.

They were then promoted back into Africa's big club tournament following AS Vita's disqualification for fielding an ineligible player, and went on to win the title by beating Zamalek in the finals in October last year.

Mabunda exclusively told Vodacom Soccer: "AS Vita is a competitive team with a lot of quality in their squad, we know them as we played them in last year's group stages of the Champions League.

And the fact that they had eliminated us from the tournament before being disqualified for fielding a defaulter, surely is what will make the upcoming game very interesting.



"There is no doubt that they have a point to prove against us, and we are well aware of that, going to this game. And we also don't read much into their 3-1 defeat by Esperance, because they will be having a home ground advantage against us, and they will rise to the occasion.



"But we are braced for the battle, and ready to go all out for that important away victory."



Downs began their 2017 Champions League campaign with a 3-2 aggregate 3-2 victory over Kampala Capital City Authority before a 0-0 draw with Saint George S.C.

