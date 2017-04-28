NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Sundowns beat poor Arrows, go top of log

2017-04-28 22:25
Denis Onyango (TEAMtalk)
Cape Town - Wasteful Golden Arrows succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday night in their Absa Premiership match at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

In the wake of the defeat, Abafana Bes'thende remain eighth on the log table with 31 points with four matches left to wrap-up their 2016/17 Premier Soccer League season.

Meanwhile, goals for the African champions came from skipper Hlompho Kekana and Motjeka Madisha to hand them their fifth straight win.

Percy Tau broke free in the fourth minute after he was set up by Themba Zwane, but the speedy forward's attempt couldn't trouble Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

Four minutes later Sundowns 'keeper Denis Onyango showed his class when he denied Kudakwashe Mahashe in a one-on-one situation in the box.

Arrows denied their visitors in the 28th minute as Matome Mathiane cleared Khama Billiat's strike at goal off the line with the 'keeper beaten as Sundowns protested for a hand ball, yet the referee did not entertain the protest.

Clinton Larsen's men responded in the 40th minute as they searched for a goal, but Lerato Lamola's bicycle-kick in the box went over the cross bar.

The first half ended 0-0.

Upon their return from the tunnel, Lamola used his trickery in the 51st minute as he was set up from the midfield, but the forward failed to hit the target with just Onyango to beat.

For the second time, Onyango was equal to the task when he denied Mahachi from close range in the 58th minute.

However, a minute later Sundowns broke the deadlock when Kekana blasted a well-placed shot from the edge of the area into the right corner of the net.

In the 70th minute Sundowns doubled their lead when defender Madisha headed home an inch perfect corner-kick.

With time running out for Abafana Bes'thende, Onyango was in an uncompromising mood as he swallowed Nkanyiso Cele's shot from the d-line.

Despite Arrows’ push to score a consolation goal, Sundowns continued to dominate Arrows as they marched on to their fifth straight league win.

The win for Sundowns sees them move to the top of the league table with 50 points from 24 matches.

Wits win to keep title hopes alive

2017-04-28 22:11

