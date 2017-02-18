Sundowns aim to make history again

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is aiming to make the country proud when his side face TP Mazembe in their CAF Super Cup tie at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Saturday night.

The Brazilians will look to become only the second South African team to lift the title after Orlando Pirates achieved the feat in 1995, and the reigning African Coach of the Year highlighted the magnitude of the encounter and furthermore suggested that his side are underdogs.



"This match could be history for South Africa, never mind Sundowns," he told BBC Sport.



"So let's lift the trophy.



"They have an advantage in that they can play 11 foreigners in their (team).



"But I'm not saying that is why they won all the time.



"When you win the Champions League and you face Mazembe, you don't want to be making excuses. It's a big game and we have to play," he said.



The two side's face-off at 19:00.



