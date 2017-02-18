NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Sundowns aim to make history again

2017-02-18 16:21
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is aiming to make the country proud when his side face TP Mazembe in their CAF Super Cup tie at Loftus Versveld Stadium on Saturday night.

The Brazilians will look to become only the second South African team to lift the title after Orlando Pirates achieved the feat in 1995, and the reigning African Coach of the Year highlighted the magnitude of the encounter and furthermore suggested that his side are underdogs.

"This match could be history for South Africa, never mind Sundowns," he told BBC Sport.

"So let's lift the trophy.

"They have an advantage in that they can play 11 foreigners in their (team).

"But I'm not saying that is why they won all the time.

"When you win the Champions League and you face Mazembe, you don't want to be making excuses. It's a big game and we have to play," he said.

The two side's face-off at 19:00.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

Komphela: It's back to the basics

2017-02-18 15:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Family open up over Joost's final moments Kidney blow rules Strauss out of Six Nations SABC dumps Proteas TV coverage, says it's too expensive Stormers reveal squad for Super Rugby season
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
18 February 2017
Kaizer Chiefs v Highlands Park, FNB Stadium 18:00
Cape Town City FC v Orlando Pirates, Cape Town Stadium 20:15
19 February 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Chippa United, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
21 February 2017
Platinum Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 