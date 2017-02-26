NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Stars again deny claims of sale

2017-02-26 08:46
NOT FOR SALE: Rantsi Mokoena insists that the Free State Stars club is not for sale. (Lefty Shivambu, Gallo Images)
Related Links

Timothy Molobi

-

Bloemfontein - Free State Stars boss Rantsi Mokoena believes there are agitators trying to destabilise his side following fresh rumours of Stars being on sale again.

Mokoena denied the claims, saying they were the work of a third force.

He said they would not allow the rumours to make them lose focus.

“Someone, somewhere is trying to play a dirty game because we are not selling the club. We have received calls from people asking if this is true and no matter how much we try to explain the situation, the rumour is still making the rounds,” said Mokoena.

He said the last thing they wanted was an unsettled team – they needed the players to focus on the job at hand.

“We believe someone is trying to make our players lose focus because something like this will affect them – it involves their future.

“But there is nothing like that going on. We are here to stay...the selling of the club is a closed chapter.”

End of the season

Stars were almost sold before the beginning of the season, but the deal fell through after a consortium led by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi missed the PSL deadline to conclude the deal.

Mokoena said it was water under the bridge and they were not looking back.

“That was then, now our focus is on saving the club from relegation. We have no intention of selling the team any more. Our focus is on collecting as many points as possible and then see where we end up on the table at the end of the season.”

Stars are at the wrong end of the PSL log, but Mokoena is confident they will avoid the drop.

Last weekend, the team showed signs of improvement under new coach Serame Letsoaka when they beat Golden Arrows
1-0 away from home.

They will face Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tight security should keep derby safe

2017-02-26 06:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 37-24 Bulls As it happened: Cheetahs 25-28 Lions Ex-All Black, O'Connor held in Paris over cocaine Proteas power to easy victory in 3rd ODI Stormers claim Newlands try-fest
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
26 February 2017
Maritzburg United v Free State Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:30
Baroka FC v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
28 February 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Chippa United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
03 March 2017
Cape Town City FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium 20:00
Wits v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium 20:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 