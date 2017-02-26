Stars again deny claims of sale

NOT FOR SALE: Rantsi Mokoena insists that the Free State Stars club is not for sale. (Lefty Shivambu, Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein - Free State Stars boss Rantsi Mokoena believes there are agitators trying to destabilise his side following fresh rumours of Stars being on sale again.

Mokoena denied the claims, saying they were the work of a third force.

He said they would not allow the rumours to make them lose focus.

“Someone, somewhere is trying to play a dirty game because we are not selling the club. We have received calls from people asking if this is true and no matter how much we try to explain the situation, the rumour is still making the rounds,” said Mokoena.

He said the last thing they wanted was an unsettled team – they needed the players to focus on the job at hand.

“We believe someone is trying to make our players lose focus because something like this will affect them – it involves their future.

“But there is nothing like that going on. We are here to stay...the selling of the club is a closed chapter.”

End of the season

Stars were almost sold before the beginning of the season, but the deal fell through after a consortium led by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi missed the PSL deadline to conclude the deal.

Mokoena said it was water under the bridge and they were not looking back.

“That was then, now our focus is on saving the club from relegation. We have no intention of selling the team any more. Our focus is on collecting as many points as possible and then see where we end up on the table at the end of the season.”

Stars are at the wrong end of the PSL log, but Mokoena is confident they will avoid the drop.

Last weekend, the team showed signs of improvement under new coach Serame Letsoaka when they beat Golden Arrows

1-0 away from home.

They will face Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

