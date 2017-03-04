Soweto Derby ends in stalemate

Johannesburg - Two first-half goals saw the derby spoils shared after Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 in a pulsating Premiership game at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

The first half was full of pace and intensity and on the balance of play and chances created, Chiefs were probably fortunate to go into the break the scoreline even.



The second half provided as much excitement and entertainment with both teams contributing to a fantastic afternoon's football with the draw probably the correct result in the end.



Pirates came out and played with real purpose from the kick-off and had early chances through Dove Wome, but he was twice denied by Itumeleng Khune.



Instead it was Chiefs who were to score with their first real attack on goal when Siphiwe Tshabalala split the defence with a through-ball to Bernard Parker, whose low cross provided a simple finish for Joseph Molangoane.



Thamsanqa Gabuza looked set to level matters two minutes later when he swivelled and shot in the box, but Khune showed great reflexes to beat the ball away.



Molangoane was denied a second goal at the other end by Brighton Mhlongo as the end-to-end action continued unabated.



The equaliser came just after the half-hour mark when Thembinkosi Lorch fired in a volley from a tight angle which resulted in the ball deflecting off Tshepo Masilela and then striking Khune's ankle before going into goal.



With the capacity crowd - not far shy of 100 000, expecting more fireworks in the second half, the players didn't disappoint as the high-tempo entertainment continued.



There were chances after the restart when Lorch smashed a shot over for Pirates before Edmore Chirambadare flashed a 20-yard drive inches wide of the top corner and Willard Katsande missed with a back-post header on the hour mark.



Play continued to go from end to end, the respective sets of fans erupting every time their team burst forward, although clear-cut chances proved elusive.



Amakhosi looked to have been given the chance to clinch victory when with 10 minutes to go after Molangoane's cross struck Ayanda Gcaba's arm and a penalty was awarded.



But Katsande's penalty was far from clinical and Mhlongo did well to make the block and keep Bucs in the contest.



There was another chance for Steve Komphela's side late in added time, but Erick Mathoho's header lopped agonisingly wide of the goal.