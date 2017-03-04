NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Soweto Derby ends in stalemate

2017-03-04 17:26
Brighton Mhlongo (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Two first-half goals saw the derby spoils shared after Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 in a pulsating Premiership game at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

The first half was full of pace and intensity and on the balance of play and chances created, Chiefs were probably fortunate to go into the break the scoreline even.

The second half provided as much excitement and entertainment with both teams contributing to a fantastic afternoon's football with the draw probably the correct result in the end.

Pirates came out and played with real purpose from the kick-off and had early chances through Dove Wome, but he was twice denied by Itumeleng Khune.

Instead it was Chiefs who were to score with their first real attack on goal when Siphiwe Tshabalala split the defence with a through-ball to Bernard Parker, whose low cross provided a simple finish for Joseph Molangoane.

Thamsanqa Gabuza looked set to level matters two minutes later when he swivelled and shot in the box, but Khune showed great reflexes to beat the ball away.

Molangoane was denied a second goal at the other end by Brighton Mhlongo as the end-to-end action continued unabated.

The equaliser came just after the half-hour mark when Thembinkosi Lorch fired in a volley from a tight angle which resulted in the ball deflecting off Tshepo Masilela and then striking Khune's ankle before going into goal.

With the capacity crowd - not far shy of 100 000, expecting more fireworks in the second half, the players didn't disappoint as the high-tempo entertainment continued.

There were chances after the restart when Lorch smashed a shot over for Pirates before Edmore Chirambadare flashed a 20-yard drive inches wide of the top corner and Willard Katsande missed with a back-post header on the hour mark.

Play continued to go from end to end, the respective sets of fans erupting every time their team burst forward, although clear-cut chances proved elusive.

Amakhosi looked to have been given the chance to clinch victory when with 10 minutes to go after Molangoane's cross struck Ayanda Gcaba's arm and a penalty was awarded.

But Katsande's penalty was far from clinical and Mhlongo did well to make the block and keep Bucs in the contest.

There was another chance for Steve Komphela's side late in added time, but Erick Mathoho's header lopped agonisingly wide of the goal.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Trouble for Ibrahimovic as Man United held

2017-03-04 16:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Brumbies 22-27 Sharks As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates Clinical Proteas bowlers secure series win Fredericks turns himself over to IOC ethics commission AB: Faf has become a great
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Fixtures
04 March 2017
Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United, Chatsworth Stadium 18:00
SuperSport United v Ajax Cape Town, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
05 March 2017
Free State Stars v Highlands Park, Goble Park 15:30
Polokwane City v Baroka FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
07 March 2017
Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Golden Arrows, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Wits, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 