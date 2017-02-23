NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Shongwe: Chiefs are relying on luck

2017-02-23 19:58
Bernard Parker.(Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe believes that the club are winning matches without a definitive style of play and are often relying on luck to prevail.

Despite five consecutive wins in the Premiership under coach Steve Komphela, Shongwe takes the view that the nature of the performances in those games are concerning.

The Glamour Boys are in second position on the table behind Bidvest Wits, who have two games in hand. However, Shongwe has not been impressed with how the side have been winning.

"Chiefs are on a really good run lately and I’m very proud of the boys and Komphela for getting the team to the top of the standings for now," he told Soccer Laduma

"My concern is, how sustainable is their method of winning? Where do these results come from? With Cape Town City you can see there is a certain way where the goals are coming from, but it's less clear with Chiefs.

"There is a set piece here and there, a defender scoring here and there, but what is the strategy? Is it luck?

"The problem is, what happens when you are not afforded that many set pieces in a game, which can happen? What’s the back-up plan? They are not dominating opposition."

Meanwhile, Chiefs are set to face Ajax Cape Town on Saturday at Athlone Stadium in a Premiership clash.

Kick off is at 20:15.

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  soccer
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 