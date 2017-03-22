Shabba eyes another Chiefs milestone

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Siphiwe Tshabalala is targeting legendary status at the Premiership giants after reaching a 50-goal milestone this month.

The Bafana Bafana international has enjoyed a rich vein of form under manager Steve Komphela, since being converted from a winger to an advanced playmaker alongside midfield enforcer, Willard Katsande.

His goal in the 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup was his fifth of the season, which propelled the 32-year-old into Amakhosi history books with a half century of strikes - in his tenth season at the club.

However, 'Shabba' has now set his sights on Doctor Khumalo's appearance record that stands at 397 and a potential title challenge as they trail league leaders Cape Town City by three points.

"Doc being my childhood idol and going on to break his record will be massive," he told the Sowetan. "It is not impossible and it can be done.

Since making his debut for the Soweto giants in 2007, the 90-timed capped South Africa international has featured 322 times, scoring 50 goals and registering 80 assists.