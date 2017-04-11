NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Shabba confident of league glory

2017-04-11 16:37
Siphiwe Tshabalala and Steve Komphela (Galllo Images)
Cape Town - With the end of the season fast approaching, Kaizer Chiefs veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala believes they're finding their stride at just the right time.

According to the experienced campaigner, Chiefs only have their sights set on league glory.

Steve Komphela's men trail surprise league leaders Cape Town City by three points, and Tshabalala said they can smell the trophy they won in impressive style two seasons ago.

Amakhosi are in the Free State on Wednesday where they take on Bloemfontein Celtic and, despite Phunya Sele Sele's struggles this season, Tshabalala was adamant they would not underestimate their opponents, and that their minds were set on the league title.

"Celtic will be another tough hurdle. If we maintain our work ethic and show character, then we'll get there (the title), one game at a time," Tshabalala was quoted by the SowetanLIVE website.

"They are not in a good position, but we are focusing on our journey."

The 32-year-old has scored five goals and registered three assists in 23 games for the Glamour Boys this season.

Kick off is at 19:30.

kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  siphiwe tshabalala  |  soccer
Championing women’s rugby in the township

2017-04-11 16:14
