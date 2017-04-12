NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Shabba: Chiefs have recovered well

2017-04-12 16:34
Siphiwe Tshabalala (Gallo)
Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala admits his side will be out for a measure of revenge when the Amakhosi face Chippa United in the Premiership on Saturday.

Chippa stunned Chiefs 3-1 in their home leg of this season's league campaign with Tshabalala scored the only goal for the club in Port Elizabeth in December 2016.

As such, the productive veteran has revealed he wants to do better against the Chilli Boys this time around. He told the side's official website, "I don’t know what happened on the day to lose that match.

"We had prepared well and scored first, but then all things fell apart. However, we have recovered since, enjoying a good run of results."

The Glamour Boys face the side from Port Elizabeth at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The action gets underway from 18:00.

