PSL

Serero wants to stay in Europe - report

2017-01-09 15:43

Cape Town - Ajax Amsterdam midfielder and Bafana Bafana international Thulani Serero reportedly wants to continue his career in Europe despite reports linking him with a return to the South Africa.

Serero has recently been linked with a move to Scottish giants Glasgow Celtic and it is thought that this interest may have persuaded him that a return to the PSL is not an option at this point in time.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour at Ajax and was not allocated a squad number for the 2016/17 season. 

Soccer Laduma reported that the Dutch giants are considering a sale as his contract is expiring in June this year.

However, according to the publication, coming back to Mzansi is not on the cards at this stage.

A source said: "I know that he is wanted, but he doesn't want to come back to SA, he wants to stay in Europe."

It remains unclear at this stage as to whether the player will join Celtic in the January transfer window or whether he will move elsewhere.

Yet, it appears clear his career in the Eredivisie is all but over with Ajax.

