PSL

Sebola challenges Pirates' Morrison

2017-01-09 09:12
Bernard Morrison (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has challenged striker Bernard Morrison to pull up his socks if he still wants to be part of Bucs' squad beyond the current season.

The 23-year-old winger's exploits in the CAF Champions League's campaign in the last season for AS Vita drew interest from the Buccaneers and eventually prompting his move to the Soweto giants.

"I don't doubt Morrison's quality as a player, and I don't think Pirates made a mistake by signing him," Sebola told Vodacom Soccer.

"But the fact is that he is still yet to deliver. So, he has to pull up his socks and grab any given chance to the utmost, because at a team like Pirates, time waits for no man."

The Ghananian striker is yet to command regular place in the starting line-up at Pirates, with only three starts and five substitute appearances in all competitions to his name.

