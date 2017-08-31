Sea Robbers starlet joins Urban Warriors

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the signing of defender Tercious Malepe on a season long loan deal from Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates.

Malepe is a Bafana Bafana international having represented his country at the 2016 and 2017 COSAFA Cup tournaments.

He was also a part of the Stuart Baxter-coached squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifiers, alongside new Ajax team-mates Masilake Phohlongo and Roscoe Pietersen.



In addition, the 20-year-old has leadership potential having captained both the national U20 and U23s sides as well. With these teams he gained experience at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations as well as the junior World Cup in South Korea earlier in 2017.

The player also started alongside fellow centre-back Rivaldo Coetzee at the Summer Olumpic games in Brazil last year. During his senior career with the Sea Robbers, the rising starlet failed to make the grade and played the majority of his football in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.

Nonetheless, the move to Ajax seems to present the promise of more regular first team opportunities. Malepe could make his debut when Ajax face Bucs in the Premiership on 12 September.