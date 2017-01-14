NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Scott: I've always wanted to play under Gavin Hunt

2017-01-14 10:01
Granwald Scott (Gallo)
Cape Town - New Bidvest Wits signing Granwald Scott says he is excited to join a team that has been clearly been built by coach Gavin Hunt to fight for the Premiership title.

The midfielder joined the Clever Boys on a two and a half year deal from Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia after the Hawks from Brickfield agreed to a mutual contract termination.

According to Soccer Laduma, Scott revealed that he has always wanted to play for Hunt.

"I've always wanted to play under Gavin Hunt. He is a winner and a no-nonsense type of coach, and I think that is why he has been successful in the teams he has coached.

"That's the type of team Gavin has assembled. It felt more like a family. I'm super excited to start my new journey, and also we stand a good chance of competing for the championship.

"It's the only title I have not won yet in the PSL."

Read more on:    wits  |  ajax cape town  |  psl  |  granwald scott  |  soccer
