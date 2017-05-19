SAFA applauds Wits for winning PSL title

Cape Town - President of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Danny Jordaan has congratulated Bidvest Wits FC for winning the 2016/2017
Premier Soccer League title.
According to the SAFA website, Wits lifted the trophy following a 2-0 victory over
Polokwane City in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 17 May 2017 while closest rivals
Mamelodi Sundowns came from behind to draw 2-2 with Maritzburg United which
effectively ended their title challenge.
This is the first time in the 96-year history of the club
that they have won the league title, while it was head coach Gavin Hunt’s
fourth Absa Premiership medal – a record title haul which puts him at par with
Gordon Igesund and the late Ted Dumitru.
“The league title race is a marathon so it is always key to
finish strongly hence they say, it’s not how you start that is important but
how you finish is key. This holds true for Bidvest Wits who have been crowned
champions of the ABSA Premiership.
“They have toiled long and hard and today they are reaping
rewards of their hard work. Congratulations to the club management, the
players, the coach, their families as well as supporters. They have all done
really well,” said Jordaan.
“It may have taken them 96 years, which included relegation
from the premier division along the way, but they have persevered – a real mark
of the saying, “Never Give Up.”
“This is what we love about this beautiful game called
football, it is sometimes never predictable and we are proud that Wits can also
have their name in the history books. This is a well-deserved title,
congratulations once again and I hope you cherish this for a long time to
come.”
Hunt won the title back in 2008, 2009 and 2010 with
Supersport United, before the latest success with Wits in 2017. The win
qualifies the team for the CAF Champions League next year.
“Now you are going to take on the best on the continent, and
when you go all the way, you will battle against the best in the world at the FIFA
Club World Championship. Ironically, the team you dethroned, Mamelodi Sundowns,
went all the way and I am confident that you will emulate them and make South
Africa proud.
“As the Association, we wish you well, including all the
teams that will take part in CAF Competitions and we guarantee you our support.
I would also like to thank all teams in the PSL for providing entertainment to
all South Africans, Africa and global audience,” added Jordaan.