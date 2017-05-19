SAFA applauds Wits for winning PSL title

Cape Town - President of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Danny Jordaan has congratulated Bidvest Wits FC for winning the 2016/2017 Premier Soccer League title.

According to the SAFA website, Wits lifted the trophy following a 2-0 victory over Polokwane City in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 17 May 2017 while closest rivals Mamelodi Sundowns came from behind to draw 2-2 with Maritzburg United which effectively ended their title challenge.



This is the first time in the 96-year history of the club that they have won the league title, while it was head coach Gavin Hunt’s fourth Absa Premiership medal – a record title haul which puts him at par with Gordon Igesund and the late Ted Dumitru.



“The league title race is a marathon so it is always key to finish strongly hence they say, it’s not how you start that is important but how you finish is key. This holds true for Bidvest Wits who have been crowned champions of the ABSA Premiership.



“They have toiled long and hard and today they are reaping rewards of their hard work. Congratulations to the club management, the players, the coach, their families as well as supporters. They have all done really well,” said Jordaan.



“It may have taken them 96 years, which included relegation from the premier division along the way, but they have persevered – a real mark of the saying, “Never Give Up.”



“This is what we love about this beautiful game called football, it is sometimes never predictable and we are proud that Wits can also have their name in the history books. This is a well-deserved title, congratulations once again and I hope you cherish this for a long time to come.”



Hunt won the title back in 2008, 2009 and 2010 with Supersport United, before the latest success with Wits in 2017. The win qualifies the team for the CAF Champions League next year.

“Now you are going to take on the best on the continent, and when you go all the way, you will battle against the best in the world at the FIFA Club World Championship. Ironically, the team you dethroned, Mamelodi Sundowns, went all the way and I am confident that you will emulate them and make South Africa proud.



“As the Association, we wish you well, including all the teams that will take part in CAF Competitions and we guarantee you our support. I would also like to thank all teams in the PSL for providing entertainment to all South Africans, Africa and global audience,” added Jordaan.