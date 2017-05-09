SA starlet jets out for Barcelona trial

Cape Town - South African starlet Tebogo Tlolane is reportedly heading for a trial with Barcelona after catching the eye for Jomo Cosmos in the National First Division.

The midfielder was said to have been spotted by Barca scouts and will jet off to Spain for a two-week trial to be assessed by the Catalan giants.

Tlolane expressed his excitement, telling the club's official website: "This is indeed an overwhelming opportunity for me. I am so excited I cannot find the right words to describe my feelings.

"This is going to be my first trip outside South Africa, and I am going there with the mentality of a novice because I believe I still have a lot to learn in the game.

"It feels so awesome to be given such a rare opportunity to go learn from the best and rub shoulders with my idol, Lionel Messi, whom I consider to be greatest footballer of our generation."

Tlolane has made 24 appearances for the NFD strugglers in 2016/17 and has found the back of the net once for the Jomo Sono' side.