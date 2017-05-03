Roger’s Thanda back to the PSL

Cape Town - Thanda Royal Zulu are the new 2016/17 National First Division (NFD) champions after beating their closest contenders, Stellenbosch FC at Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

In doing so, the KZN-based-side have earned an automatic qualification to the PSL next season.

Amabhubesi got their 15th win of the season which put them 12 points ahead, beyond the reach of both Stellenbosch FC and Black Leopards who both failed to get the three points needed to push the title race further.

Roger Sikhakhane’s men opened the scoring through Khotso Malope’s goal in the 41th minute.

They maintained the lead going into the half-time break.

Mame Niang equalised from a penalty spot on the 61st minute, before Michael Gumede settled things for Thanda with his goal 10 minutes later.

Thanda will be making a return to the elite football after eight years since being relegated.

Results

Thanda Royal Zulu 2 - 1 Stellenbosch

Mthatha Bucks 0 - 0 Pretoria University FC

Santos 1 - 1 Jomo Cosmos

Royal Eagles 0 - 0 Black Leopards

Magesi 1 - 0 Cape Town All Stars

Real Kings 1 - 1 Witbank Spurs

Mbombela United 3 - 1 FC Cape Town