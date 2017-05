Cape Town - Bafana Bafana and Ajax Cape Town defender, Rivaldo Coetzee, was the big winner at the club's annual awards ceremony held on Saturday.

Coetzee won both the Player of the Year and Player's Player of the Year according to Soccer Laduma.

The Rookie of the Year award went to Grant Margeman for his breakthrough season while Erick Chipeta goal against PSL Champions, Bidvest Wits was nominated at the Goal of the Season.