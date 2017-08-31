NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rivaldo Coetzee signs for Sundowns - report

2017-08-31 17:33
Rivaldo Coetzee (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town have reportedly agreed terms for the transfer of Bafana Bafana defender, Rivaldo Coetzee, after his deal to Scotland's Celtic fell through.

According to a confirmed report by Soccer Laduma, the 20-year-old will now be calling Chloorkop home with the deal expected to be confirmed by both clubs before the end of the August transfer window.

Coetzee was said to be on the verge of joining Celtic in Scotland's top flight, however, the move did not happen after he failed a medical due to a significant foot problem.

Nonetheless, Downs have now landed the player with personal terms yet to be agreed between the club and the Kakamas-born star.

According to the report, the underlying issue with his foot is not a stumbling block to the deal taking place.

During his career with the Urban Warriors, the talented central defender made 82 Premiership appearances and scored his first league goal for the side against Golden Arrows on August 19.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

CT City confirm Lebogang Manyama's transfer

2017-08-31 17:06

