Rama says Chiefs will fix mistakes

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele insists that individual awards mean little to him when the club aren't winning on the field of play.



Mphahlele picked up his third Man of the Match accolade during Chiefs' 2-2 draw with SuperSport United this past weekend.



It was a contest that the Glamour Boys were unfortunate not to win as they enjoyed plenty of clear openings, but failed to take advantage and paid the price when United equalised late on.



The right-back told his club's official website, "I’m happy to make a contribution. We will go back to the training ground to fix our mistakes. We can’t give up. We will keep working as a team to win the next matches.

"It’s good to be recognized, but, what's an individual award when the team is not collecting maximum points? We will regroup though and fix our mistakes before the next game."



Amakhosi next face Golden Arrows in the Premiership on Saturday. The action gets underway from 20:15 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.