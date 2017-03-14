Polokwane frustrate Sundowns

Cape Town - Polokwane City frustrated Mamelodi Sundowns with a goalless draw in an Absa Premiership game at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Tuesday night.

As a result the Brazilians stay fifth on the league log, while Rise and Shine move up to sixth on the standings.

Rise and Shine shot-stopper George Chigova was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first-half of the league encounter.

The Zimbabwean goal-minder produced decent saves to deny Sundowns forward Sibusiso Vilakazi in the early stages of the encounter.

Just before the half-time break, Anthony Laffor also saw his effort saved by Chigova and ultimately, the first-half ended goalless.

Sipho Jembula was introduced four minutes after the restart as Rise and Shine looked to break the deadlock against defending league champions.

Their best chance came on the hour-mark, when Polokwane striker Walter Musona forced Sundowns keeper Kennedy Mweene into a great save.

Sundowns should have scored in the late stages of the game, but Percy Tau, Anthony Laffor and Hlompho Kekana all missed their chances.

In the end, Sundowns and Polokwane settled for a goalless draw on a chilly Tuesday night.



