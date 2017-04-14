Pitso: We broke the ice

Cape Town - Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns recorded their first league victory in six matches after thumping SuperSport United 5-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Thursday night.

It was one-way traffic from the kick-off and pretty much right through the game as Sundowns put their city rivals under relentless pressure and scored four times (Clayton Daniels own goal, Themba Zwane, Mzikayise Mashaba and Khama Billiat) before the end of the first 45 minutes.

Billiat’s second goal came in the second half and effectively killed off the match as a contest.

“We broke the ice, when luck is with you... I’m not saying we were lucky to win, I’m talking about the first goal that deflects (in off Daniels),” Pitso Mosimane as quoted by KickOff website.

“But in the first two or three minutes, Percy (Tau) got one-on-one with the goalkeeper and missed.

“I was saying, ‘Oh, is it our night again are we still in the same space.’ But luck came... but the rest of the goals were just the right decisions and applying the right technique in front of goal.

“But we have been playing like this, we just haven’t been scoring, when you break the ice it breaks in a big way. I’m happy for the boys.

“This is Sundowns, if they convert their chances... I can tell you it could have been like this with the last three or four opponents. For me it’s not about the Derby, it about the three points, who you are playing against doesn’t matter."

The victory pushed the Chloorkop side up to fourth place on the Premiership log with 38 points.

Sundowns'next league fixture is on Sunday against relegation threatened Free State Stars at the James Motlatsi Stadium.

Kick off is at 15:00.