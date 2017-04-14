NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Pitso: We broke the ice

2017-04-14 09:14
Pitso Mosimane and Khama Billiat (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns recorded their first league victory in six matches after thumping SuperSport United 5-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Thursday night.

It was one-way traffic from the kick-off and pretty much right through the game as Sundowns put their city rivals under relentless pressure and scored four times (Clayton Daniels own goal, Themba Zwane, Mzikayise Mashaba and Khama Billiat) before the end of the first 45 minutes.

Billiat’s second goal came in the second half and effectively killed off the match as a contest.

“We broke the ice, when luck is with you... I’m not saying we were lucky to win, I’m talking about the first goal that deflects (in off Daniels),” Pitso Mosimane as quoted by KickOff website.

“But in the first two or three minutes, Percy (Tau) got one-on-one with the goalkeeper and missed.

“I was saying, ‘Oh, is it our night again are we still in the same space.’ But luck came... but the rest of the goals were just the right decisions and applying the right technique in front of goal.

“But we have been playing like this, we just haven’t been scoring, when you break the ice it breaks in a big way. I’m happy for the boys.

“This is Sundowns, if they convert their chances... I can tell you it could have been like this with the last three or four opponents. For me it’s not about the Derby, it about the three points, who you are playing against doesn’t matter."

The victory pushed the Chloorkop side up to fourth place on the Premiership log with 38 points.

Sundowns'next league fixture is on Sunday against relegation threatened Free State Stars at the James Motlatsi Stadium.

Kick off is at 15:00.

Read more on:    mamelodi sundowns  |  psl  |  pitso mosimane  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mourinho blasts 'sloppy' United

2017-04-14 07:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Younger Du Toit set for Super Rugby debut PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub As it happened: Sundowns 5-0 SuperSport KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Fixtures
14 April 2017
Maritzburg United v Baroka FC, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
15 April 2017
Golden Arrows v Ajax Cape Town, Chatsworth Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United, Mbombela Stadium 18:00
Highlands Park v Orlando Pirates, Makhulong Stadium 20:15
16 April 2017
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, James Motlatsi Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 