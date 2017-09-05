Pitso tips Brendan Rodgers to return for Rivaldo

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane feels Celtic will return for defender Rivaldo Coetzee despite the South Africa international's move to Chloorkop.

Coetzee, 20, was primed for a dream move to the Hoops from Ajax Cape Town in the final days of the transfer window but failed his medical with the Scottish giants due to an irregularity found in a bone of his right foot.

However, with Coetzee now seemingly on the road to recovery earlier than expected and making a move to the Champions of Africa, his new head coach feels Coetzee still has a massive chance of making the step up in Europe.

Celtic targeted the Urban Warrior's graduate due to their shortage of centre-backs, and after failing to sign any of their preferred targets to compete with Jozo Simunovic, Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata - midfielder Nir Bitton will continue to feature as an emergency defender.

"Medically his condition will be sorted. He does not have to go through an operation which would rule him out for nine months like everybody said," Mosimane told the Daily Sun.

"He will soon be back, I think three months maybe. The specialist gave us a report and we are happy with the report.

"I think when Brendan Rodgers sees the medical report again, he will be willing to have another look at the player again.

"Football is a game of moments. He is available, you've got to take the chance. Do you want to lose this chance to sign a 20-year-old? Brendan Rodgers speaks so well about the boy because he has been watching his games.

"He possesses international experience Just wait, Rivaldo is a good investment."