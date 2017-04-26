NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Pitso lavishes praise on Mohomi and Kekana

2017-04-26 15:47
Lucky Mohomi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - After picking up a crucial three points in the title race with a 2-0 victory over Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane lavished praise on his midfield.

Off season signing from Free State Stars Lucky Mohomi and captain Hlompho Kekana controlled the fixture for large spells with their high pressing and slick passing display at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Not only did their impetus going forward provide attackers Themba Zwane, Khama Billiat and Percy Tau support, their tireless running shielded the Brazilians back-four effectively - to nullify the Urban Warriors attacking threat.

The result marked the fourth straight Premiership win without conceding and Mosimane felt the experience of the midfield duo was key as they edge closer to defending their title.

"A very difficult game. A very important win for us," Mosimane said after the game.

"We struggled a bit, they did not respect us. They pushed us in the first half but we had the experience especially how you saw we scored the goals, they pushed a high line and we managed to get behind them.

"But I think Hlompho Kekana and Lucky Mohomi showed some leadership and experience. This game, we won it by experience. Not to say we were a better team, we were just more experienced."

Masandawana trail league leaders Cape Town City by two points, with two games in hand.

