Pitso: Dolly needs another year in PSL

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes midfielder Keagan Dolly needs another year in the Premiership, before seeking a move abroad.

The Bafana Bafana international is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Chloorkop based-outfit regarding his buy-out clause, which was reportedly initially set at little over R10 million.

However, following an investigation into the matter, the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber ruled in Sundowns' favour - setting the buyout clause at R25 million.

Dolly, who captained the U-23 national team at the Olympics last year, has reportedly garnered interest from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier and Greek side Olympiakos.

Mosimane gave Dolly his blessings to make the move abroad, but made it clear that he felt another year in South Africa would be beneficial to the midfielder's development.

"We have to continue with our lives," he told Sowetan Live.

"If Keagan has to go, he has to go.

"We lost Zungu. We lost Killer (Katlego) Mphela, we lost Elias Pelembe. You will lose some of these players and that's normal.

"Yes we might lose him, but if we lose him we will be ready to replace him. I don't know (when he will leave).

"He is not ready. He needs one more year. But when you say that, people say you want to delay the player.

"If he has the opportunity to move overseas, then he must take it," he concluded.