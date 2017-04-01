Pitso calls on fans for Chiefs clash

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has called for his club's fans to come out in force and support the team ahead of Saturday evening's big clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi and the Brazilians face one another in a crucial Premiership encounter which could have major implications in the outcome of the title race.

Currently, Downs are in fifth position and have a two point deficit behind Chiefs who are in fourth, although Mosimane's charges do have plenty of games in hand.

Masandawana's coach told his side's official Twitter account, "We are expecting a tough game. We hope to see out supporters getting behind the boys at FNB Stadium."

Saturday's encounter will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and the action gets underway from 20:15, with a big turnout of fans expected at the venue.