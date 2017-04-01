NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Pitso calls on fans for Chiefs clash

2017-04-01 14:25
Pitso Mosimane (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has called for his club's fans to come out in force and support the team ahead of Saturday evening's big clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi and the Brazilians face one another in a crucial Premiership encounter which could have major implications in the outcome of the title race.

Currently, Downs are in fifth position and have a two point deficit behind Chiefs who are in fourth, although Mosimane's charges do have plenty of games in hand.

Masandawana's coach told his side's official Twitter account, "We are expecting a tough game. We hope to see out supporters getting behind the boys at FNB Stadium."

Saturday's encounter will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and the action gets underway from 20:15, with a big turnout of fans expected at the venue.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Klopp frustrated by Lallana injury blow

2017-04-01 09:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Chiefs 28-12 Bulls Hawks swoop to arrest Cheeky Watson Titans smash batting record to win One Day Cup Spirited Bulls run out of puff against Chiefs Cheeky Watson: Charges are malicious
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Golden Arrows v Highlands Park, Chatsworth Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Baroka FC, Mbombela Stadium 15:00
Wits v Platinum Stars, Bidvest Stadium 18:00
Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates, Goble Park 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium 20:15
Maritzburg United v Ajax Cape Town, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
02 April 2017
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
03 April 2017
Cape Town City FC v Chippa United, Athlone Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 