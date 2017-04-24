Pirates, SuperSport kept apart in Nedbank Cup SF

Cape Town - The mouth-watering prospect of an Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Nedbank Cup matchup didn't materialize as the draw for semi-finals of the competition kept the two PSL heavy hitters apart.
Pirates, who saw off Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarter-finals, will now face Golden Arrows for a place in the final.
Defending champions SuperSport United, who brought Kaizer Chiefs' cup run to an end, will be up against Chippa United.
The dates and venues for the semi-final fixtures have yet to be confirmed.
The final will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.