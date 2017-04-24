NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Pirates, SuperSport kept apart in Nedbank Cup SF

2017-04-24 19:43
Nedbank Cup trophy (TEAMtalk)
Cape Town - The mouth-watering prospect of an Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United Nedbank Cup matchup didn't materialize as the draw for semi-finals of the competition kept the two PSL heavy hitters apart.

Pirates, who saw off Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarter-finals, will now face Golden Arrows for a place in the final.

Defending champions SuperSport United, who brought Kaizer Chiefs' cup run to an end, will be up against Chippa United.

The dates and venues for the semi-final fixtures have yet to be confirmed. 

The final will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Read more on:    nedbank cup  |  soccer
