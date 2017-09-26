NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Pirates start new journey with Ford

2017-09-26 13:45
Orlando Pirates sign Ford sponsorship (Twitter)
Cape Town - Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of a sponsorship deal with Ford South Africa.

The club confirmed the news on their Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Orlando Pirates is proud to announce our new partnership with @FordSouthAfrica. We look forward to the journey!"

The arrival of head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic at the club has seen the Buccaneers make a strong start to the 2017/18 Absa Premiership season.

After six matches they find themselves in third spot on 11 points, just one point off the summit.

Pirates are next in action when they take on Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 20:15.

Read more on:    ford  |  orlando pirates  |  psl  |  soccer
Zidane aiming for confidence-boosting Dortmund win

48 minutes ago

