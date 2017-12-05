NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Absa Premiership

Pirates on top despite SuperSport draw

2017-12-05 21:54
Orlando Pirates
Cape Town - Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United were forced to share the spoils after draw in an action-filled ABSA Premiership match.

SuperSport had Pirates on the back foot for much of the first half as the visitors looked the more likely to score. Matsatsantsa had their chances after the restart, but this time Bucs grew stronger as the game went on and also enjoyed several promising opportunities.

Both teams made a lively start to the game on a wet Orlando pitch and there were chances at both ends within the opening 11 minutes, as Thamsanqa Gabuza sent a shot into the side-netting before Jeremy Brockie shot over the bar after a scramble in the box.

SuperSport continued to push and probe for openings and there was a half-blocked shot from Aubrey Modiba and a miss-hit effort from Brockie before the latter rattled the woodwork eight minutes before half-time.

Clayton Daniels should have put the visitors ahead three minutes before the break but from close range he fired the ball way over goal.

There was another chance for United when Brockie went through on goal in first-half added time, but Sea Robbers keeper Jackson Mabokgwane did brilliantly to come out and make the block.

The action continued after the restart, at both ends of the field as Thuso Phala went close with a free-kick before Thabiso Kutumela clipped the upright after a cross from Luvuyo Memela.

Pirates looked set to take the lead 15 minutes from time when Mpho Makola went in on goal, but his angled parting shot rolled agonisingly wide of the far post.

SuperSport substitute Sifiso Myeni was close to claiming a winner against his former club when he fired a low drive narrowly wide in the 89th minute, but in end a draw was probably a fair reflection of a match in which both teams had good several chances to score in an entertaining 90 minutes.

Klopp urges Liverpool to finish the job

39 minutes ago

