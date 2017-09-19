NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Pirates go top after claiming Citizens' scalp

2017-09-19 22:28
Thabo Qalinge (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates went top of the Premiership table after edging Cape Town City 1-0 in a pulsating match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers showed good purpose with their early play and had two excellent chances in quick succession around the 11-minute mark, but Thembinkosi Lorch was denied by Shu-aib Walters after going clean in on goal before Musa Nyatama blasted the ball over the bar from right in front of goal.

There was an effort on goal for the Citizens on 16 minutes when Lyle Lakay hit one from range, but home keeper Wayne Sandilands did well to make the save, while at the other end the lively Bernard Morrison was twice denied by Walters.

Benni McCarthy's side thought they had taken a 34th-minute lead when Lehlohonolo Majoro bundled home a cross from Lakay, but he was adjudged to have fouled Sandilands in the process and the goal was disallowed.

City had the first look in on goal after the restart, but Majoro headed a difficult chance wide on 50 minutes.

Pirates, however, began to find some an extra edge to their play and they were close to taking the lead 22 minutes from time when Thabo Matlaba made space in the box before stroking a shot inches wide of the right-hand post.

Chances continued as teenage substitute Lyle Foster burst down the right-hand side of the box, but had his cross cut out by a defender, while at the other end Lakay squandered a chance when he tried to pick out a team-mate rather than shoot.

But it was the Sea Robbers who were to make it count when Foster's cross nine minutes from time was allowed to reach Qalinge at the back post, where he just managed to slide the ball over the line. 

The hosts were able to hold on for the win without too many problems as they made it three wins and two draws this season.

Read more on:    cape town city  |  orlando pirates  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ea Lla Koto on top in five-goal thriller

2017-09-19 22:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Etzebeth: Leave our loved ones alone! Stransky at a loss to explain Boks' demise Feuding partner lays fraud charges against WP Rugby Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Allister has ignored Bok danger signs
7 most embarrassing moments in Bok history Mitchell: Boks need new exits strategy Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Wednesday, 20 September 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Baroka FC, Free State Stadium 19:30
Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
AmaZulu FC v Wits, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Golden Arrows, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Friday, 22 September 2017
Cape Town City FC v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Baroka FC v Ajax Cape Town, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows, FNB Stadium 20:00
AmaZulu FC v Platinum Stars, King Zwelithini Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 