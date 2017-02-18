NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Pirates deny City three points in Cape Town

2017-02-18 22:37
Riyaad Norodien (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cape Town City were denied the full three points when they drew 2-2 against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

Their goals came through Roland Putsche and skipper Lebogang Manyama, while Dove Wome and Riyaad Norodien netted for the visitors.

In the wake of the stalemate, Eric Tinkler's men now sit at No 2 with 32 points from 18 matches in their league campaign.

The hosts started like a house on fire in the first five minutes when they combined towards the final third and Sibusiso Masina's attempt went straight to a well positioned goalkeeper, Brighton Mhlongo.

However, in the eighth minute the Buccaneers tried to respond with midfielder Wome trying a long range shot, but he failed to trouble keeper Shu-Aib Walters.

After 20 minutes of good football by both camps, Wome scored after a pass from Luvuyo Memela as the winger cut through Robyn Johannes down the right flank, and laid the pass for the Togolose to finish easily from close range.

The City Boyz tried to find a quick response in the 28th minute from a set piece, but Aubrey Ngoma's attempt in the box went wide.

Lehlohonolo Majoro came close to cancelling out Wome's goal on the stroke of halftime when his low attempt in the box hit the upright allowing the visitors to clear the threat.

Pirates went to the tunnel leading 1-0.

The second stanza got underway and was an end to end affair with Manyama trying a half volley on the d-line which went straight into Mhlongo's hands in the 58th minute.

One minute later, Putsche pulled one back for the hosts when he struck a bullet in the penalty area to beat Mhlongo on his top corner following a lay off from substitute Judas Moseamedi.

Majoro wanted to have his name on the scoresheet in the 69th minute as he produced a classy first touch in the box and turned with a shot to narrowly hit the wrong side of the net.

With four minutes to go, Manyama made it 2-1 as the skipper received a pass from Moseamedi right in the penalty area, and smashed a powerful shot into the net giving Mhlongo no chance.

As City thought they bagged the three points, substitute Norodien made it 2-2 in the injury time with a long range effort as he pounced from a poor clearance by the hosts to secure a point for the Soweto giants.

Augusto palacios' men remain at number 10 on the log table with 20 points.

Read more on:    orlando ­pirates  |  psl  |  riyaad norodien  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chelsea muzzle Wolves in FA Cup

2017-02-18 22:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Family open up over Joost's final moments 'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics As it happened: Mamelodi Sundowns v TP Mazembe Stormers reveal squad for Super Rugby season Will Tiger pass Nicklaus? No, says Player
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
19 February 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Chippa United, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
21 February 2017
Platinum Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
22 February 2017
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 