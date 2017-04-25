NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Phala inspires SuperSport United to victory

2017-04-25 21:56
Thuso Phala (Supplied)
Thuso Phala (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - SuperSport United defeated Bidvest Wits 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday night.

As a result Matsatsantsa stay fifth on the league standings, while the Clever Boys drop down to third on the table.

The two sides struggled to create clear-cut chances in the early stages of the encounter and both goalkeepers were not seriously tested.

Daine Klate looked dangerous for the Clever Boys, but he was tightly marked by the Matsatsantsa defence which was marshalled by Clayton Daniels.

SuperSport forward Thabo Mnyamane also tried to put his side into the lead towards the half-time break, but his attempts at goal missed the target.

The score was 0-0 during the half-time break following a quiet first-half in the city of Johannesburg.

Phakamani Mahlambi was introduced by Wits coach Gavin Hunt 14 minutes after the restart as the home side looked to break the deadlock.

However, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when Thabo Mnyamane set-up Thuso Phala and the latter made it 1-0 to SuperSport.

The closing stages of the match were exciting with Wits goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs denying SuperSport striker Jeremy Brockie.

Nevertheless, SuperSport were able to contact Wits in the remaining minutes of the game and they recorded a 1-0 win over Wits.

Read more on:    wits  |  supersport united  |  psl  |  thuso phala  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Team of Choice triumph in PE

57 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jake: An overseas 'SA XV' would beat Boks Wake up or 'get a klap' - Franco Eben problem? What problem? Stormers: Just a ‘growth pains’ spell? Tsotsobe charged under CSA Anti-Corruption Code
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 April 2017
Platinum Stars v Free State Stars, Moruleng Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Baroka FC, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Friday, 28 April 2017
Highlands Park v Wits, Makhulong Stadium 20:00
Golden Arrows v Mamelodi Sundowns, Princess Magogo Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 29 April 2017
Free State Stars v Polokwane City, Goble Park 15:00
SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs, Mbombela Stadium 18:00
Orlando Pirates v Chippa United, Orlando Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 