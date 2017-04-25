Phala inspires SuperSport United to victory

Cape Town - SuperSport United defeated Bidvest Wits 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday night.

As a result Matsatsantsa stay fifth on the league standings, while the Clever Boys drop down to third on the table.

The two sides struggled to create clear-cut chances in the early stages of the encounter and both goalkeepers were not seriously tested.

Daine Klate looked dangerous for the Clever Boys, but he was tightly marked by the Matsatsantsa defence which was marshalled by Clayton Daniels.

SuperSport forward Thabo Mnyamane also tried to put his side into the lead towards the half-time break, but his attempts at goal missed the target.

The score was 0-0 during the half-time break following a quiet first-half in the city of Johannesburg.

Phakamani Mahlambi was introduced by Wits coach Gavin Hunt 14 minutes after the restart as the home side looked to break the deadlock.

However, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when Thabo Mnyamane set-up Thuso Phala and the latter made it 1-0 to SuperSport.