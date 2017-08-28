Patosi hands Citizens advantage over Students

Cape Town - Cape Town City produced a disciplined
performance to beat champions Bidvest Wits 1-0, in the first-leg of their semi-final
MTN8 clash at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Returning to the dug-out since the sending off in the first
round of the MTN8 Gavin Hunt was left a frustrated figure by his managerial
counterpart Benni McCarthy.
After handing a start to marquee off season signing Amr
Gamal, whose season-long loan from Al Ahly was confirmed in mid-week - Hunt's
side looked confident in the opening stages.
However, they remained incapable of creating clear-cut
chances against the well-drilled defence of the home side.
And after dominating most of the possession in the opening
half, the Students were dealt sucker punch; as a long throw from the Blue and
Gold Army resulted in Ayanda Patosi opening the scoring from six-yards out on
the stoke of half-time.
The second-half brought much of the same - City content on
breaking on the counter while allowing the reigning Champions to run at their
defence.
Nonetheless, veteran goalkeeper Shuaib Walters marshalled
his troops to perfection and rarely looked flustered as he gathered numerous
cross with consummate ease and allowed the centre-back pairing of Robyn
Johannes and Taariq Fielies to mark Gamal out of the game.
The 1-0 victory hands McCarthy's side a slender advantage
going into the second-leg at the Bidvest Stadium after the international break
on Saturday, September 10.