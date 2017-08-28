Patosi hands Citizens advantage over Students

Cape Town - Cape Town City produced a disciplined performance to beat champions Bidvest Wits 1-0, in the first-leg of their semi-final MTN8 clash at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Returning to the dug-out since the sending off in the first round of the MTN8 Gavin Hunt was left a frustrated figure by his managerial counterpart Benni McCarthy.

After handing a start to marquee off season signing Amr Gamal, whose season-long loan from Al Ahly was confirmed in mid-week - Hunt's side looked confident in the opening stages.

However, they remained incapable of creating clear-cut chances against the well-drilled defence of the home side.

And after dominating most of the possession in the opening half, the Students were dealt sucker punch; as a long throw from the Blue and Gold Army resulted in Ayanda Patosi opening the scoring from six-yards out on the stoke of half-time.

The second-half brought much of the same - City content on breaking on the counter while allowing the reigning Champions to run at their defence.

Nonetheless, veteran goalkeeper Shuaib Walters marshalled his troops to perfection and rarely looked flustered as he gathered numerous cross with consummate ease and allowed the centre-back pairing of Robyn Johannes and Taariq Fielies to mark Gamal out of the game.

The 1-0 victory hands McCarthy's side a slender advantage going into the second-leg at the Bidvest Stadium after the international break on Saturday, September 10.