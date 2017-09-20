NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Paez on the double for victorious Chiefs

2017-09-20 21:56
Gustavo Paez (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Maritzburg United's unbeaten start to the Premiership season came to an end as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.

There was a real buzz at the kick-off in front of a capacity crowd in Pietermaritzburg and the two teams did not disappoint by delivering a lively start.

Gustavo Paez forced home goalkeeper Richard Ofori into a diving stop in the sixth minute from a long-range strike, before debutant Yazid Atouba's deflected free-kick had to be unorthodoxly punched off the line by Itumeleng Khune.

Amakhosi then went ahead when Siphiwe Tshabalala's lovely dinked pass released Bhongolwethu Jayiya, whose shot was only half-saved by Ofori, with the loose ball falling into the path of Paez to apply a simple finish.

Just after the half-hour Atouba unleashed a 30-yard rocket that had to be turned around the post by the alert Khune.

However, the Bafana Bafana number one then made a huge blunder by spilling a Evans Rusike free-kick, only to be rescued by his defence as the ball was cleared.

Khune had to make another big save before the break when Deolin Mekoa's long-range  effort skidded off the surface and was only parried, this time the trailing Maritzburg players were too slow to react as the home pressure continued.

There was even time for one more block by the Chiefs keeper before the interval, with Rusike shooting low and he ball held this time.

Maritzburg kept up the pressure after the break, but it was Tshabalala who almost netted at the other end after breaking down the left and skipping past two players before being stopped by Ofori.

Atouba then volleyed wide on 55 minutes with the Chiefs defence all over the place. But it was the Soweto giants who snatched the telling goal against the run of play.

Ofori was left fuming after Jayiya's shot was not closed down and had to be tipped over, and from the resulting corner Paez saw his deflected strike wrong-foot the big Ghanaian.

United had a golden chance to set up a frantic finish when Lorenzo Gordinho was adjudged to have handled in the box, but Rusike's penalty was saved low by Khune.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

'Unacceptable' Sampson sacked as England Women's manager

2017-09-20 21:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 areas where Coetzee might consider change Boks send SOS to Louw, pick uncapped Sharks duo Should Allister stick more to specialists? Mitchell opts not to pick Pollard, Paige Transformation group calls for boycott of Kings
5 areas where Coetzee might consider change Lone Proteas legend in Ponting's best-ever XI Are Bulls being fair on Boks? Joburg Open makes SA golf history Bok changes won't spell panic

Fixtures
Friday, 22 September 2017
Cape Town City FC v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Baroka FC v Ajax Cape Town, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Stadium 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows, FNB Stadium 20:00
AmaZulu FC v Platinum Stars, King Zwelithini Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 24 September 2017
Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 