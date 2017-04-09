NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Paez brace steers Chiefs past plucky Acornbush

2017-04-09 17:39
Gustavo Paez (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Gustavo Paez scored a six-minute brace as Kaizer Chiefs came from behind to beat 10-man Acornbush United 2-1 at the Kabokweni Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

The ABC Motsepe League - Mpumalanga Province - league winners had Sandy Nyathi sent off before Rhulani Sidumo scored the opener three minutes before the break. 

The Amakhosi, though, would not be denied a place in the quarterfinals as Paez bagged a quick-fire double. 

Mduduzi Nkosi squandered a glorious chance in the 19th minute to put the Lions a goal up; having rounded Itumeleng Khune the forward failed to hit the target, and as he was left ruing what could have been Nyathi received his marching orders. 

The referee quick to brandish the red card following a tough challenge on Willard Katsande before the half-hour mark. 

Acornbush, though, would hit the front in the 42nd minute through Sidumo. The burly forward ghosting in behind Sibusiso Khumalo before heading past Itumeleng Khune at his near post. 

Steve Komphela introduced Paez following the interval with the Venezuelan pulling the Glamour Boys level in the 79th minute. His thunderous shot too good for Sibusiso Nkosi who enjoyed a stellar game between the sticks. 

Paez bagged the winner with five minutes of regulation time remaining to send the Amakhosi faithful into absolute delirium. The forward hammering home Parker's cross on the volley, 2-1. 

Chiefs saw out the rest of the game in relative ease as they booked their place in the last eight. 

United compound misery on ten-man Sunderland

2017-04-09 17:09

