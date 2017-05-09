Onyango says Sundowns doesn’t need any favours

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango said Sundowns does not need favours from anybody in their PSL title defence.



“We’re not asking favours from anyone, because we had our chance when we played Wits and we gave it away. We’ll keep fighting until the end. Everyone is fighting for their own space,” said Onyango.

Onyango said he believes they could still get a lifeline should Bidvest Wits slip in any of their remaining fixtures.

“In football, you never know when you’re going to drop points. We also thought we would win against Platinum Stars but two misses cost us the game. Anything is possible. We know they struggle when they go to Free State, we hoping that we get the results against Baroka because they are also struggling at the bottom,” said Onyango.

Onyango, however, reiterated that he is aware of the arduous task of trying to catch up with Bidvest Wits. “It’s demanding but we need to keep fighting till the end of the season because we can’t let it go at this time,” said Onyango.

Onyango, who won the player of the month award on Monday, said their next fixture against a relegation-threatened Baroka FC is not going to be a cakewalk. “We know how dangerous they are. They are a very good team but we know their weaknesses at the back. It’s a must win for them as much as it’s a must win for us. They have more pressure than us, as they are trying to avoid a drop,” he said.